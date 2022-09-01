Navy teams remain standby to extend relief to people following inclement weather

Sri Lanka Navy has kept 35 relief teams ready as of (31st August 2022) to provide relief to the public in case of a flood-risk, following incessant rain reported in several parts of the island.

As per the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Western Naval Command has kept 26 relief teams ready for deployment in Kalutara, Rathnapura and Colombo districts. Similarly, 09 teams have been kept ready by the Southern Naval Command for deployment in Galle, Matara and Hambantota districts.

These relief teams have been kept ready for deployment at will, with the coordination of the Disaster Management Center.

SL Navy