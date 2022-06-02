Navy teams continue to provide relief to people affected by adverse weather

Sri Lanka Navy yesterday morning (01st June 2022) deployed 13 relief teams in flood-risk areas in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces to extend relief to flood victims in those areas.

Accordingly, the Navy relief teams are currently working in full swing to assist affected communities in respective areas as of now.

Navy flood relief operations were carried out throughout the day in Bulathsinhala and Paragoda areas in the Kalutara District and in the Ayagama area in the Ratnapura District, easing the burdens of flood affected people and school children. Further, naval personnel were busy removing a tree that fell across the road in Thawalama, Galle due to heavy rains, hampering transportation.

Meanwhile, the Navy has made ready 23 flood relief teams in the Western Naval Command, 05 teams in the Southern Naval Command and 10 more teams in the Northwestern Naval Command for deployment, as needed.