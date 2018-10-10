Navy supports flood relief activities

The Navy has deployed 10 relief teams with 07 dinghies and 02 emergency rescue boats for relief operations. Naval personnel of the Marine Battalion, Rapid Response Rescue & Release Squadron (4RS), Special Boat Squadron and Navy divers are presently involved in relief operations.

Accordingly, four (04) teams are engaged in relief efforts in Neluwa, Thawalama, Imaduwa and Hininduma areas in the Galle District while 06 disaster response teams have been deployed in Mathugama, Walallavita and Bulathsinhala areas in the Kalutara District and in Wattala in the Colombo District. Cooked food is also provided to the flood victims by the Navy.

Meanwhile, a group of Navy personnel were deployed to clear the flood debris that had clogged the Baddegama, Agaliya bridge. Braving the gushing flood water, the sailors were able to clear the block and ensure the free flow of water.

The Disaster Management Centre states that more than 48,900 people have been affected due inclement weather related incidents. So far 9 deaths have reported while one person is unaccounted for and 19 people have been injured. More than 5,800 people have been evacuated to safer locations. Increased water levels in several reservoirs have caused spill gates to be opened.

The Met Department has predicted more rain in several districts and has also requested people to take precautionary measures to protect from lightning related incidents