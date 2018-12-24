24 Dec 2018

Navy springs into rescue flood victims in the North

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 23 Dec 2018 View Original

Following the directives of the Office of Chief of Defence Staff and based on information from the Disaster Management Centre, naval personnel are currently engaged in relief and rescue missions in the districts of Mullaitivu and Killnochchi which are worst affected by the inclement weather condition. Accordingly, the Navy has deployed 09 dinghies and 06 relief teams in aforesaid areas since yesterday (22nd December), to assist flood victims.

Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command were promptly pressed into action following the flood situation and they reached displaced Tamil community residing in Iranamadu, Shamikulam, Oddusudan and Wasanthampuram areas to rescue the flood-stricken people. As such, the Navy relief teams have transferred 103 civilians to safe locations as of now.

Meanwhile, a team of naval personnel safely transferred a pregnant woman who was caught in the floods and the effort received an overwhelming response from the Tamil community. Further, the Navy continues to extend its relief and rescue efforts regardless of the inclement weather.

Last modified on Sunday, 23 December 2018 13:40

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.