23 May 2018

Navy rescues 172 marooned flood victims

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

At least 172 people including nine pregnant women, marooned by the flood waters, were rescued by the Navy. Navy Spokesman Dinesh Bandara said 130 flood victims in Walalawita, 21 in Nikawaratiya, nine pregnant women in Kalawana, nine people at Serathkuliya in Anamaduwa and three in Giriulla were among those rescued.

He said 38 naval teams were deployed in eight districts to assist in the rescue and relief operations.Commander Bandara said some 100 Navy personnel were deployed for the operation while navy personnel from the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) had been deployed to clear the blocked Wakwella Bridge in Galle. He said SLN diving teams were also deployed in Raddolugama.

Meanwhile, the Army said more than a hundred Army troops were deployed in flood and landslide affected areas across the country for relief and rescue operations.Army Spokesman Sumith Attapattu said three- wheeled armored personnel carriers (WMZ) and several boats were on standby for any emergency situations.

Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake had instructed Director Operations of the Army Headquarters and other relevant Senior Officers to monitor the development and take all necessary measures in close cooperation with state agencies and respective local authorities. Air Force Spokesman Gihan Seneviratne said SLAF aircraft and rescue teams are in full readiness for deployment in rescue and relief operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.