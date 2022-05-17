Navy relief teams deployed to face possible flooding as rains continue

Met. Department forecasts more rain

Air Force aircraft on standby to assist rescue operations

With the Met. Department forecasting the prevailing wet weather to continue further Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has deployed 10 relief teams in several areas in the Western and Southern Provinces to face any eventualities.

According to SLN media, the Western Naval Command has deployed 04 relief teams in Rathnapura and one each in Bulathsinhala and Paragoda in Kalutara while the Southern Naval Command has deployed 02 teams each to Thawalama and Nagoda in Galle for flood relief duties. Some of these teams are already assisting people in distress in several areas it says.

Additionally, the Navy has kept on standby 18 relief teams in the Western, 06 teams in the Southern and 18 teams in the Northwestern Naval Commands to provide relief measures to communities faced with emergency situations.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is also on standby to deploy aircraft and rescue personnel (first responders) to provide search and rescue operations in 6 identified districts. SLAF aircraft and helicopters from Ratmalana, Katunayake, Hingurakgoda and Anuradhapura Air Force bases are kept on standby to provide support for search and rescue operations.

The Met. Department forecasts the prevailing showery condition over South-western part (Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts) of the island to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers about 100 mm can occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can occur at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts too, it says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night, it further says.

Strong winds between 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Hambantota district.