Navy relief teams in action as rains continue

With the rains showing no signs of slowing down Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has deployed a number of relief teams to assist people affected by floods.

According to SLN media sources, already 13 SLN relief teams are engaged in relief activities in flood-risk areas in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

These relief teams are assisting communities in low lying areas prone to flooding especially in Rathnapura, Kalutara and Galle Districts.

Navy has sent relief teams from its Western Naval Command to Paragoda, Baduraliya, Bulathsinhala and Pelawatta in the Kalutara District and to Rathnapura, Delgoda, Ayagama and Muwagama in the Rathnapura District. Several more relief teams have rushed to provide relief to people affected by the inclement weather in Thawalama, Hiniduma, Nagoda and Mapalagama areas in the Galle District by the Southern Naval Command, it says.

SLN relief teams are also assisting G.C.E Ordinary Level candidates as Paragoda and Kudaligama areas in Kalutara and Hiniduma in Galle have experienced minor floods, the SLN said.

An additional 40 naval relief teams in the Western (25), Southern (05) and Northwestern (10) Naval Commands are on standby to be deployed to face emergency situations.

Meanwhile, according to the latest weather forecast issued by the Met. Dept today morning (June 01) showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district as well, the Met. Dept says.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the weather forecast added.