Navy provides drinking water for people distressed by drought

As another step of Sri Lanka Navy’s community welfare programme, the civil people who were distressed by the drought prevailed in several areas in the island, were provided with pure drinking water by SL Navy.

Accordingly, as per now, Sri Lanka Navy has distributed 1,23,100 liters of drinking water for use of distressed people in Northern, North Central, Eastern and North Western naval commands.

About 30 schools, 10 religious places, hospitals, government and private firms in Anuradhapura and Madawachchiya areas in Anuradhapura district, Poonakari area in Kilinochchi district, Karadankuliya, Mollikulama, marichchikatti and Palankuli areas in Mannar district, Kayts, Velani and Velani South in Jaffna district, Kuchchaveli area in Trincomalee district, Muhudubada Pattuwa in Mulathivu district, Ulukkulama inVauniya district and Puttalam area in Puttalam district have been provided this water facility. Due to Navy’s social responsibility endeavour, large number of general public including more than 6000 school children were benefited.