Navy extends relief to community affected by cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’

Leaped into action following the cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’, Sri Lanka Navy is currently extending relief to people in the Northern and North Central Provinces, affected by the cyclone entered the country from the northeast of Sri Lanka on 02nd December 2020.

The heavy showers brought by the cyclonic storm caused a flood situation on the Punkudutivu Island, displacing its community. Responding promptly to this urgent situation, disaster relief teams of Northern Naval Command relocated 50 distressed families from the island in 04 safe locations on 03rd December. Further, affected communities were also provided cooked-meals, dry ration, sanitary and medical facilities by the Navy, adhering to COVID -19 preventive guidelines.

Moreover, the North Central Naval Command today (04th December) rendered assistance to distribute aid made available by Kilinochchi Divisional Secretariat and Kilinochchi Disaster Management Centre to 86 fishermen and their family members stranded on the Iranativu Island as a result of the cyclone. Meanwhile, 04 Navy relief teams in Anuradhapura and 04 more relief teams at Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Pussadewa in Vankalai, Mannar and SLNS Pandukabaya in Punewa have been kept on standby to respond to possible future developments.

Apart from that, the Navy, in collaboration with the Disaster Management Centre, is constantly on the lookout for relief efforts in the event of any eventuality.