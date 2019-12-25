Navy continues to render assistance to distressed people

Some areas of the island are affected by flood due to the current prevailing adverse weather condition in the country. In accordance with an integrated disaster management plan implemented island wide, a number of emergency naval response teams have been deployed in affected areas, by the Navy, as follows.

Accordingly, four relief teams have been deployed at Kaladi, Nawagaththegama, Saliyawewa and Eluwankulama in the Northwestern Naval Command Eight (08) relief teams at Polonnaruwa, Kiran, Medirigiriya and Pulasthipura in the Eastern Naval Command Nine (09) relief teams at Galnewa, Thabuthegama, Ipalogama, Rajanganaya and Hurigaswewa in the North Central Naval Command

One (01) relief team at Sella Katharagama in the Southern Naval Command One (01) relief team at Panama in the Southeastern Naval Command Accordingly, 23 relief teams and 23 dinghies for evacuation of people are in action providing rescue and relief assistance to the distressed community.