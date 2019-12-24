24 Dec 2019

Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre Bulletin No: 06 - Warning for Heavy Rain (At 07.00 a.m. 23 December 2019 for the period until 07.00 a.m. 24 December 2019)

from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 23 Dec 2019
For Land areas

Very heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern province and in Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts. Heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Central province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

DAMAGE EXPECTED:
- Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.
- Water inundation in low lying areas.
- Uprooting of large avenue trees.

ACTION SUGGESTED:
- People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
- Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.
- Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
- Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.
- For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

