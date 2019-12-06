Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre Bulletin No: 05 - Warning for Heavy Rain (At 06.30 a.m. 06 December 2019 for the period until 02.30 p.m. 06 December 2019)

For Land areas

Prevailing showery condition in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces is expected to continue. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island. Very Heavy showers about 150-200 mm are likely at some places in Jaffna, Kilinochchi,

Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces (Galle, Matara, Hambanthota, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Colombo districts) and in Matale ,Puttalam and Kandy districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Central and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.