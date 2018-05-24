More rain expected as rivers reach flood level

The Met Department says, heavy falls, about 150 mm can be expected in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts in the next few hours. The Department forecasts thundershowers for Wednesday (May 23) and Thursday (May 24th).

The Disaster Management Centre convening a media briefing on Tuesday (May 22) commented on the present situation. Director of Irrigation – Hydrology, Eng. Mala Alawathugoda stated that water levels across most of the rivers are receding, however, at certain locations, the water levels are rising. She further said, the marking on the water gauge located in Nagalagam Street for the Kelani River is increasing and the situation can be classified as a flood situation.

Eng. Mala Alawathugoda added that the markings at the Millkanda and Anguruwatota area of the Kalu River are increasing as well and that the Kalu River has reached the flood level. Furthermore, she noted that the water level of the Gin River is increasing in the Baddegama area and the River has reached a flood level.

Assistant Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili requested the people to be responsive to the warnings issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) and prepare themselves with disaster packages with only the essential valuables to evacuate when needed.

9 people have been killed as a result of the adverse weather conditions. According to the latest reports, more than 68,000 people from 14 districts are affected. The Disaster Management Centre also reports that nearly 24,000 people are currently seeking shelter in 168 relief centres. 4 people have died as a result of lightning strikes since the 16th of this month.

2 people have lost their lives as a result of drowning while another person died after an earth embankment collapsed. The people, who are affected in Nawalapitiya, are currently sheltered in 6 camps in the area. 163 families are receiving shelter at 2 camps in Ramboda, Nuwara Eliya. 39 people belonging to 10 families are currently receiving shelter at the Molkawa Junior School.

Speaking of the current situation, Ratnapura District Secretary Malani Lokupothagama stated that 3980 families from 10 Divisions have been affected by the adverse weather. 40 families are receiving shelter at the Bodigama Muslim school in Ratnapura while another 25 individuals belonging to 5 families are residing at the Batugedara Vidyalaya.