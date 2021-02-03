A memorandum of understanding on demining – Government hopes to complete all the demining operations by 2022

Annual memorandum of understanding on demining was signed between international, local NGOs and the government yesterday (02) at the auditorium of the State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction & Building Materials Industries Promotion.

The memorandums of understanding for 2020 and 2021 were signed on this occasion.

Secretary to the State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Industry Promotion, Keerthi Ranjith Abeygunawardena on behalf of the Government and representatives of international and local NGOs such as MAG, HALO Trust, Dash, and PARP signed the MOU.

The demining operations are carried out under the guidance of the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister, and State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Industry Promotion. State Minister Indika Anuruddha who is directly involved in this, recently paid a visit to observe the demining operations in Muhamale, Kilinochchi.

Since 2002, operations on landmine clearing have been carried out and in 2010 the “National Mine Action Center” was established. This National Center coordinates, and supervises the demining agencies while the Sri Lankan Army is directly involved in this.