The Kuwait Humanitarian & Friendship Society donates USD 10,000 worth medical items

At the request of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait, the Kuwait Humanitarian and Friendship Society (KHFS) has donated urgently required medical items worth USD 10,000 to Sri Lanka to help the Government maintain lifesaving medical supplies.

During a meeting with Chairman of the KHFS Ahmed Abdullah Alsarraf, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Kuwait U. L. Mohammed Jauhar conveyed the profound gratitude, on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka, for their generous contribution. The medical items included lifesaving drugs and other equipment which were airlifted free of charge by the Sri Lankan Airlines. This is the first time that the KHFS has decided to make such a contribution outside Kuwait borders, based on the request made to them by the Embassy.

The KHFS has been extending assistance to Sri Lankans in Kuwait by covering costs of over USD 81,000 on airfare, provision of dry rations and payment of school fees.