Japan to support Humanitarian Demining in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka

The Government of Japan has extended a total sum of US$ 624,382 (Approximately Rs. 100 million) for humanitarian demining in Northern Province of Sri Lanka. The grant contract was signed on 24th of January 2019 at the Ambassador’s Residence in Colombo, between His Excellency Mr. Akira Sugiyama, Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka and Mr. Ananda Chandrasiri, Programme Manager of Delvon Assistance for Social Harmony (DASH).

Japan has been a major donor in the area of mine clearance in Sri Lanka since 2003, with more than US$ 34.5 million in total through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP). This contribution has helped to accelerate and facilitate the resettlement and recommencement of agriculture and other livelihood activities of the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), aiming to support the 2020 target of the Government of Sri Lanka to be mine impact free.

DASH, the local NGO working for demining in Sri Lanka since 2010, will conduct humanitarian mine clearance in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, and Mullaitivu districts. Commenting on the provision of this grant, Mr. Ananda Chandrasiri stated “Japan has been a major supporter to the Sri Lankan mine action programme from its inception, where DASH has been continuously funded by Japan since 2010. There still remain areas that are contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war as a result of the country’s three-decade-lasted internal conflict. The clearance undertaken by DASH in this Japan-funded project will contribute not only to the infrastructure development of those areas, but also to the reestablishment of a sustainable economy of the resettled people. The funding assistance of Japan has also enabled DASH to provide employment to a large number of young and needy people living in the North, strengthening the peace and reconciliation efforts of our Government. DASH believes that the most important factor contributing to the peace building process of our country is assisting the young people, who were directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, in having not only a source of income, but most importantly the recognition in our society. The close and supportive friendship of Japan and her people is highly admired by every Sri Lankan.”