Japan to support humanitarian demining activities in northern Sri Lanka

The Government of Japan has provided a total sum of US$ 636,363 (approx. Rs. 115 million) to the HALO Trust for humanitarian demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka. The grant contract was signed on 29th October 2020 between His Excellency Mr. Sugiyama Akira, Ambassador of Japan and Ms. Belinda Vause, Programme Manager of the HALO Trust. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the contract was signed remotely.

The project will contribute to the efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka in ensuring that mine-contaminated areas are safe, enabling the resettlement of the displaced people and enhancing directly or indirectly more than 5,000 people’s livelihoods in Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Jaffna Districts.

Japan has been a major donor in the area of mine clearance in Sri Lanka since 2002, and the only country which assists all the four demining NGOs currently operating in Sri Lanka. More than US$ 37.5 million in assistance was rendered towards this cause through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP). HALO started its operation in Sri Lanka in 2002, and has released over 35km2 of contaminated land in the country. More than 20% of it was accomplished through the assistance from Japan.

The Government of Sri Lanka aims to achieve a mine impact free Sri Lanka within a few years and become the next mine impact free country in the world. Through the project the Government of Japan assists this endeavor and ensures the country to be safe for all.

Commenting on the provision of this grant, Ms. Belinda Vause stated;

“The HALO Trust is incredibly grateful to The Government of Japan for this continued support. Across the world, Japan has an honorable history of providing humanitarian assistance to clear landmines in post conflict countries and few places is that more evident than in Sri Lanka. Japan is currently funding four demining operators in Sri Lanka and over the last 17 years, Japanese support to The HALO Trust alone has led to the clearance of 9.12 square kilometers of contaminated land and the removal of over 94,000 mines and other explosive remnants of war. This has been achieved through the employment of hundreds of men and women in the post-conflict areas, providing a noble income. Once the land is cleared from these deadly legacies of war, it is safe to live upon or to farm again, enabling economic growth. To date the work of HALO’s Japanfunded mine clearance teams has helped over 200,000 people. In this endeavor Japan is supporting The Government of Sri Lanka to reach their goal - to clear Sri Lanka of landmines.”

