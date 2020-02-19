Japan to Support Building Causeway in Monaragala & Intermediate Mental Healthcare Unit in Trincomalee

The Government of Japan will provide a total amount of US$ 175,246 (approx. Rs. 30 million) for “The Project for Constructing a Causeway in Buttala, Monaragala District” and “The Project for Constructing a Psychiatry Unit of Divisional Hospital, Nilaveli, Trincomalee District” through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). The grant contracts were signed on the 19th February 2020 at the Ambassador’s Residence in Colombo, between His Excellency Mr. Sugiyama Akira, Ambassador of Japan, and Ven. Nagolle Nandaratana Thero, President, Dimuthu Community Development and Dr. Jayan Mendis, Senior Council Member, Sri Lanka College of Psychiatrists, respectively.

“The Project for Constructing a Causeway in Buttala, Monaragala District” aims to improve access to major livelihood facilities and institutions such as markets, schools or hospitals in remote villages in Buttala. Residents of the villages in Buttala are severely inconvenienced since they currently have to cross a river by foot approximately 3 to 5 km in length to access cities in the vicinity. The causeway will provide around 2,500 villagers a safe and easier access which enables a half of length to main towns compared with current situation.

“The Project for Constructing a Psychiatry Unit of the Divisional Hospital, Nilaveli, Trincomalee District” is to build a new intermediate mental healthcare unit in the Nilaveli Divisional Hospital. Currently there is no facility for intermediate rehabilitation care for patients with mental illnesses in the district and most patients in-need of long term treatment have no choice but to get treatment at home which is insufficient in most cases. The new unit which has 8 individual patient rooms will make it possible for them to receive proper inpatient treatment and contributes to improve the health and hygiene environment of the area.

Commenting on the provision of this grant, Ven. Nagolle Nandaratana Thero stated that “the Government of Japan has endorsed this project which is of immense importance to people in the areas of transport and various other sectors, especially education, trade and agriculture. In the past, with the assistance of the Japanese Government, a community tube-well and a multi-purpose building was constructed and still in good condition. We are immensely grateful to the Government of Japan for this kind gesture. We see Japan and Sri Lanka as friendly countries from the past. Japan is a country that helps Sri Lanka greatly in development, culture, education and emergency situations. Support for such projects is also a token of friendship between the two countries. We wish that the Japan-Sri Lanka friendship lasts forever.”

Dr. Jayan Mendis stated “mental health is integral to the wellbeing of every person. However, mental health services are often under-resourced. This grant will enable to set up a state of the art intermediate care unit in Trincomalee for persons recovering from mental health issues. It is an important improvement that will lead many persons to recovery and fulfil a productive life once again. It will be developed as part of the government health services under the Provincial Directorate of Health Services. We are grateful to the Japanese government for recognizing the importance of mental health and responding generously to our request for assistance.”