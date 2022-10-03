Japan Signed the Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3.5 Million for Sri Lanka

On September 16, the diplomatic missions of Japan in Rome, Geneva and New York signed the official documents to commit the Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3.5 million for Sri Lanka with WFP, IFRC and UNICEF Headquarters. This emergency assistance is to address the challenging economic and humanitarian situation for the people of Sri Lanka.

This Emergency Grant Aid will provide humanitarian assistance activities by delivering food worth USD 2 million through the World Food Programme (WFP), food, nutrition, health, sanitation worth USD 1 million through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and nutrition worth USD 0.5 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the people of Sri Lanka.

With the implementation of earlier assistance worth USD 3 million announced on May 20, this brings Japanese Government’s support in response to the current situation up to USD 6.5 million in total. As a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka, Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

Japan will continue our support for the people of Sri Lanka through ongoing and future grant assistances to address both the emergency needs and sustainable development of Sri Lanka.