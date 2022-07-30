Japan hands over life-saving medicines procured through UNICEF in response to the economic crisis

On 28th July 2022, in response to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the Government of Japan today handed over the first consignment of a total donation of USD 1.5 million value of medicines being procured through UNICEF to address the severe shortage of medicines in hospitals and clinics in the country.

The vital assistance will be used to provide much-needed healthcare for children, pregnant mothers, and their families, especially in some of the most vulnerable regions.

The supply of medicines was handed over by the Japanese Ambassador H.E. Mizukoshi Hideaki and the UNICEF Sri Lanka Representative, a.i Ms. Emma Brigham to the Minister of Health, Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella.

H.E. Ambassador of Japan, MIZUKOSHI Hideaki said, “It is our great honour that the Government of Japan has provided the first batch of essential medicines in a timely manner at this critical moment through the support of UNICEF to meet the urgent requirement for life-saving medicines in Sri Lanka. We hope that this assistance will reach millions of vulnerable individuals to help overcome the challenges faced at this economic crisis.”