Japan Hands over Emergency Medicines and Commodities for Pregnant Women and Adolescent Girls though the Project “PROMISES” under the partnership with UNFPA

On 8 August, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, H. E. Mr. MIZUKOSHI Hideaki handed over essential pharmaceuticals for women and youth which is worth approximately 26 million LKR to Hon. Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella at the Ministry of Health. This emergency response was implemented under the partnership with UNFPA as part of the “Project for the Improvement of Access to Information and Services of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Gender-based Violence for Women and Young People (PROMISES)”. At the hand-over ceremony, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, the Representative for UNFPA Sri Lanka, also emphasized the importance of the assistance provided to youth and women.

The essential commodities and pharmaceuticals for reproductive health (Oxytocin, Misoprostol and Magnesium Sulphate) for pregnant women will be distributed across the nation to address the shortage of essential medications for the well-being of 215,000 pregnant women and adolescent girls.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador MIZUKOSHI, highlighted the importance of the emergency assistance, stating, “I am glad that our support through this project implemented by UNFPA will be utilized by the youth and women in this country. Japan would like to continue to support the people of Sri Lanka in different areas of cooperation and stay side-by-side during this challenging time in order to further strengthen the friendship between Sri Lanka and Japan.”

“PROMISES” has been launched in April 2019 under the framework of “G7 Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Partnership Initiative” for which Japan chose Sri Lanka as a partner country, and has so far extended assistance of approximately 6 million USD.