Japan grants JPY 800 million (approx. Rs. 1,400 million) to help Sri Lanka’s fight against COVID-19 through the provision of medical equipment

The Government of Japan has provided a total sum of JPY 800 million (approx. Rs. 1,400 million) to the Government of Sri Lanka to strengthen the health sector to tackle COVID-19 through the provision of medical equipment. The Exchange of Notes for the grant aid was signed between H.E. Mr. SUGIYAMA Akira, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka and Mr. S R Attygalle, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development on 8th July, 2020 at the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development.

COVID-19 has posed a grave threat to human life with an enormous impact on the society and the economy throughout the world including this island nation. Against the backdrop of this medical emergency, the Government of Japan has been providing medical equipment and technical assistance since March 2020 in response to the request from the Government of Sri Lanka. While commending the strong leadership demonstrated by the Government of Sri Lanka in addressing this unprecedented challenge, the Government of Japan, in response to the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, has decided to extend this assistance to help Sri Lanka maintain and further improve preparedness for the pandemic in its health services by providing appropriate medical equipment.

Equipment procured under this grant include MRI scanners, CT scanners, X-ray systems, and Central Monitors, which will be immediately installed at the selected hospitals and treatment centers that have been leading the efforts in combatting COVID-19.

Reflecting the long and cordial relationship between the two countries, the Government of Japan believes that this assistance will not only strengthen the national response to COVID-19 but also contribute to the sustainable medical system in Sri Lanka, which will also serve as an invaluable bridge to ensure continued respect and mutual prosperity between the two countries in the years to come.