13 Sep 2019

Japan extends grant aid to support counterterrorism efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

Japan expresses its deepest condolences to all those affected by the terror attack on Easter Sunday. Japan strongly condemns such acts of terrorism and stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people. Japan is firmly committed to combatting terrorism in cooperation with Sri Lanka and the international community.

In view of this, the Government of Japan provides a grant of Japanese Yen 1 billion (approximately 1.7 billion Sri Lankan Rupees) to the Government of Sri Lanka for the procurement of equipment for enhancing its counterterrorism and public security capabilities, including Mobile X-Ray Scanners, Walk Through Safety Inspection Gates, Vehicle Chassis Safety Inspection Systems, High Speed Craft and Rescue Equipment Vehicle, manufactured by Japanese enterprises.

The Exchange of Notes for the above grant aid was signed between H.E. Mr. Akira Sugiyama, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka and Dr. R H S Samaratunga, Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance, on September 12, 2019 at the Ministry of Finance in Sri Lanka .

