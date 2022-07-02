Japan to Extend US$ 0.7 million for Humanitarian Demining in Northern Sri Lanka

The Government of Japan provided a total sum of US$ 681,812 (approx. Rs. 244 million) through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) to Delvon Assistance for Social Harmony (DASH) for humanitarian demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka. The grant contract was signed on 28th June 2022 at the DASH operational area in Muhamalai in the Kilinochchi district, between His Excellency MIZUKOSHI Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan and Mr. Ananda Chandrasiri, Programme Manager of DASH.

DASH has cleared more than 15 km2 of mine-contaminated land since 2010, and around 6.5 km2 of this was achieved through the assistance of the Japan’s GGP. The project is expected to contribute to the Government’s efforts of ensuring that mine-contaminated areas are safe, enabling direct or indirect livelihood enhancement of more than 2,000 people living in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts.

The Government of Sri Lanka aims at completing landmine clearance within a few more years for Sri Lanka to become the next mine-impact-free country in the world. Japan has been a major donor to Sri Lanka in this endeavour since 2002, currently assisting all four demining operators available in Sri Lanka, having more than US$ 42 million of funding disbursed thus far for achieving this goal.

This year, Japan and Sri Lanka mark the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Development of the conflict-affected regions is one of the priority areas in Japan’s official development assistance policy to Sri Lanka. The Government of Japan will continue to support the achieving of Sri Lanka Government’s mission “Mine-Impact-Free Sri Lanka”.

Commenting on the provision of this grant, Mr. Chandrasiri stated:

“The strong Japan-Sri Lanka friendship has passed 70 years by now. Japan, being a major donor of our national mine action programme from its origin, has funded DASH continuously from the inception of its operations in 2010. The effort of this programme has enabled thousands of people to live a safe and fruitful life, and with the invaluable assistance of our donors, the landmine problem of our country would be completely eliminated in a few years.

Japan’s this phase of assistance to DASH has become more supportive for the dire economic situation that exists in Sri Lanka at present, with livelihood assistance being provided directly to 135 DASH employees and their families, and indirectly to many others. We are very grateful to Japan and her people.

The most significant factor achieved in the national mine action programme of our country funded by Japan and other friendly countries and organizations has been bringing the young people, who were directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, to resume a peaceful and content life.”