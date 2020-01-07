Islandwide dengue program from tomorrow

The Health Sector states that a special dengue prevention program is due to be held islandwide from the 07th of January.Director of the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Specialist Dr. Aruna Jayasekata says that the program will be in effect from the 10th of this month. The effort will be joined by both the tri-forces and the police.

Meanwhile, the dengue eradication program that was in effect for nearly 7 days all across the Western province in line with the new school term ended recently. The Director of the Western province at the National Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. W. A. Y. Wedisinghe said that under the program, 96,351 places were inspected.