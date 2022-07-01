Information Management and Analysis Working Group (IMAWG), Sri Lanka Terms of Reference

1. Background

The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan was launched by the Humanitarian Country Team on 10 June 2022 to support the affected people. The overall objective of the Information Management and Analysis Working Group (IMAWG) is to support the work of humanitarian actors on information management and needs assessment activities.

The IASC Operational Guidance on Responsibilities of Cluster/Sector Leads & OCHA in Information Management and the IASC Operational Guidance for Coordinated Assessments in Humanitarian Crises are the two key guidelines for this working group.

The IMAWG functions as information management coordination structure to discuss, coordinate and implement IM activities related to data standards, compatibility, information sharing, pooling of technical resources, providing support to Clusters/Sectors with little or no IM capacity, and will provide technical support to assessments carried out in Sri Lanka.

2. Purpose

The purpose of the group is to support and contribute to the HCT collaborative efforts in the utilization of humanitarian information for more evidence based and effective development and humanitarian policy, planning strategic decisions. The IMAWG is open to receive guidance and requests from bodies such as the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the HCT. The objectives of the working group will include:

Coordinate information management activities to support implementation of the Humanitarian Needs ad Priorities (HNP) plan.

Provide advice and guidance and proposes initiatives to the ISCG and HCT on all matters related to information management.  Encourage collaboration between IM actors in the collection and storage of data, usage of tools and sharing of expertise in order to streamline IM activities.

Build consensus on minimum standards for IM activities, indicators, consistent use of names, common operational datasets etc.

Agree on use of common tools, and where this may not be possible, data format and data standards will be agreed upon to facilitate interoperability.

Coordinate data collection efforts to ensure harmonization of data standards and to avoid duplication and assessment by multiple agencies.

Facilitate sharing of data and results between agencies and sectors.

Capacity building to partners on various information management process and systems.

3. Structure

The IMAWG would be convened within the context of the country Humanitarian Coordination mechanism in Sri Lanka.

The WFP and OCHA/RCO will co-chair the meeting.

The IMAWG co-chairs participate in the ISCG and HCT meetings representing the group.

The frequency of meetings will be decided by the group as needed and may change over time depending on the need and urgency.

If specific tasks arise, technical taskforce may be formed that report back to the IMAWG.

4. Participation

The members of the IMAWG include information management, monitoring and assessment focal points from sectors, data collection initiatives and relevant humanitarian organizations. The participants are technical representatives who commits to working collaboratively in the area of Information Management and Assessments but not limited to the IM practitioners.

The core members are:

Sector information management focal points

Information managers, assessment and monitoring focal points from UN, INGO and NNGO.

5. Revision

The ToR will be revised as necessary once the HNP implementation is completed or earlier at the request of the members, or with significant changes in operational or coordination environment.

6. Expected Outputs

The group will contribute to ensure that consistent and reliable Humanitarian Information is made available to all concerned policy makers, managers and planners. Information products will be updated as deemed appropriate. Expected outputs include:

Data and Standards

• Updated Common Operational Datasets (COD) is available to humanitarian partners.

• Standard Place/Location Code (PCODE) adopted by all agencies (where feasible) and incorporated into information management/assessment systems and tools.

• Baseline data at appropriate geographic level and disaggregated information by sex, age and disability disaggregation (wherever possible) available.

• Transfer of data to Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) and promote the use of Humanitarian Exchange Language (HXL).

• Promote responsible data use in humanitarian action i.e. safe, ethical and effective management of personal and non-personal data for operational response.

Monitoring and Assessments

• Response monitoring tools and processes are developed and incorporated into a sector plan.

• Common indicators are monitored, analyzed from a cross-sectoral perspective, and consolidated/disseminated through appropriate frameworks/mechanisms (for example Humanitarian Dashboard).

• Mapping of assessments and information shared through assessment registry.

• Promote and support inter-agency/multi-sector assessments when needed.

• Promote sharing of information among humanitarian, development, and government institutions.

• Assessment findings from diverse sources (joint assessments initiatives, other assessments, base line data and government data) are consolidated and findings shared.

Tools/Resources

• Develop and promote the use of Who-What-Where (3W) tool for response reporting and response monitoring.

• Develop and promote the use of assessment registry tool.

• Templates and tools are developed for various inter-sector reporting as needed. 1 Representative with skills and responsibilities that deals with data, information, assessments, visual and technology enhancement particularly on processing data

• Regularly update Humanitarian Response website

Meetings

• Regular coordination meetings are held, and meeting minutes are disseminated.

• Representation of IMAWG at coordination forums.

This ToR is endorsed by IMAWG on 22 June 2022.