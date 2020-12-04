Sri Lanka + 1 more
India, Sri Lanka - Tropical Cyclone BUREVI update (DG ECHO, FloodList, Times of India, Meteo Sri Lanka, CWC India, JTWC, GDACS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 December 2020)
- Tropical storm BUREVI entered the Palk Strait and is moving towards south-eastern Peninsular India. It is expected to make landfall in the morning of 4 December over Pamban Island and after over Ramanathapuram District (Tamil Nadu). Afterwards, it is forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression, as it moves west over southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala States.
- Heavy rainfall is affecting several districts of Tamil Nadu, causing floods. At least 2,891 relief camps were opened, as evacuations of residents continue. The water level of Wellington Dam in Tamil Nadu has reached above the highest flood level, as reported by media.
- In Sri Lanka, the passage of BUREVI caused flooding in several areas. According to media, one person is missing and more than 150 houses were damaged. About 10,336 people have been displaced to emergency accommodation across the northern, and eastern Provinces.
- Red alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for 4 December. Moderate rainfall is expected over northern, and central Sri Lanka on 4-5 December.