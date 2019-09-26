26 Sep 2019

Inclement weather affects over 80,000 persons

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says 80,007 persons from 20,815 families have been affected by the adverse weather that prevails in eight districts across the country.Accordingly, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara, Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy and Kegalle districts are experiencing the continued showery condition.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Kalu, Nilawala and Gin rivers as well as of the Attanagalu Oya are on the rise, the Department of Irrigation cautioned.The Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said all police stations island-wide have been directed to act immediately on an emergency situation.

The Department of Meteorology stated that prevailing showery condition in the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce some extent from tomorrow (26).Heavy rains of above 100mm are expected at some places in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces within the next 24 hours.

