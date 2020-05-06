Impact of COVID-19 Health Emergency Rapid Assessment - World Vision Lanka

OVERVIEW

Sri Lanka reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 27, 2020. The patient was a Chinese national who was visiting Sri Lanka. She was treated and she made a full recovery and returned to China.

On March 11, the first Sri Lankan to be confirmed within-country – a tour guide was reported.

As the number confirmed began to rise, the Government declared island-wide curfew to control the spread of the virus.

World Vision Lanka commenced it’s immediate response providing dry rations to the most vulnerable families who could not afford food due to loss of livelihoods. This initial response aims to support over 40,000 families in 35 locations in 15 Districts at a cost of over LKR 70 million.

World Vision also provided mobilie toilets for a quarantine centre and other personal protective equipment to health authorities on request.

Currently, World Vision Lanka is designing the next phase of its response and recovery plan to support affected communities and children.