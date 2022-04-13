[Humanitarian Crisis in Sri Lanka] Singapore Red Cross Pledges S$100,000 for Vulnerable Communities; Launches Fundraising Appeal

Singapore, 13 April 2022 - In response to Sri Lanka’s economic and humanitarian crisis which has led to widespread resource shortages across the country, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has committed SGD100,000 for urgently-needed medical supplies and other basic necessities in aid of vulnerable communities in the country. In addition, it has launched a public fundraising appeal to rally donations to support these communities with medical drugs and equipment.

According to The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), all hospitals in Sri Lanka lack access to imported emergency drugs and medical equipment. Shortage of medical drug supplies led to the cessation of surgeries at several hospitals. The situation has compelled health authorities to curtail the operations in hospitals and also limit the issuance of medications to patients, which could result in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country.

"The escalating humanitarian crisis, brought about by the economic collapse and the growing civil unrest, endangers the well-being of all communities in Sri Lanka, particularly those already vulnerable. It has become a major challenge for them to have access to even basic essentials such as food, medicine, fuel and electricity. Even at leading medical facilities, patients have had to put up with the pain due to the unavailability of basic drugs like morphine and anesthetic. Sadly, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days. We appeal to the people of Singapore to support our fundraising appeal, with the aim to bring much-needed relief aid to individuals and families in Sri Lanka," said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross.

Sri Lanka’s currency shortage foreign debt economic crisis escalated in early 2021, and is now compounded by recent crop failures. Prices of basic goods have skyrocketed while life-saving medicine and basic food staples have become increasingly scarce. Communities are experiencing frequent power outages, which are hampering livelihoods and disrupting lives.