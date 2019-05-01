How the Sri Lanka attacks reawakened a nation's trauma

I woke up on Easter morning ready to start preparing for my university exams when I checked my phone and saw the message, “I heard about the attacks. Hope your family is alright back in Sri Lanka”. What attacks?!

My heart was in my throat as I rushed to see what was happening in the news. Six attacks on three churches and three 5-star hotels.

I immediately called my family and messaged any friend I could think of.

2 more explosions.

I was shocked, terrified and helpless.

I was 5,411 miles away from my home but the feelings were all too familiar.

It was like tearing open a ten year old wound.

THE WHOLE ISLAND OF SRI LANKA WEEPS BUT REMAINS RESILIENT.

I was immediately transported back to my childhood and the nightmares from the civil war were back.

The pain, the loss, the fear. Sometimes the fear is paralyzing, and at other times it sends your mind into overdrive.

Then come the questions: Why is this happening? The body count continues to rise. Why now? More explosives found. Why is it still going on? A state of emergency is declared. Haven’t our people endured enough? Fake news spreads like wildfire. When will the violence end? Tensions rise.

People forget the invisible trauma that children affected by conflict often have to live with.

Some children aren’t able to articulate properly how they feel and continue living with Post-Traumatic Stress and other emotional problems.

They carry these feelings of depression, anxiety, hopelessness, fear and anger well into adulthood.

Without the proper psychosocial support that they need, they are unable to deal with these feelings and continue to suffer in silence.

What happens when their trauma is reactivated?

A series of explosions when they are finally getting their life together?

The rising ethnic tensions reminding them of a harrowing time when their island was divided, undoing the hard work of fellow countrymen in the past-decade?

How does one go about eating, sleeping or studying knowing that their families and friends may be in danger?

Or when they have lost faith in those whose duty it was to protect them?

Will lighting a candle help lighten the grief of the families who lost their loved ones?

How do they answer their children’s questions of why they can’t go to school or why it is important that everyone is home by 8pm?

THE WAR ALREADY ROBBED THESE CHILDREN OF THEIR CHILDHOOD, DO NOT LET IT BE TAKEN AWAY FROM THEM AGAIN."

The teardrop of the Indian Ocean is crimson once again.

Bright red with the blood of the people who lost their lives in the Easter Sunday attacks and a haunting darker red for those who’d lost theirs in the war. And the whole island weeps but remains resilient.

People from all the different communities shaken, but knowing all too well where ethnic-tensions lead, band together to stop any form of escalation into its haunted past.

I am unsure if one can ever fully recover from the traumatic experiences of war, but what I do know is that psychosocial support is absolutely essential.

It is important that those affected by war, especially children, heal emotionally. It is important that they regain their trust in adults and their countries. It is important that they are able to process and move on.

The war already robbed these children of their childhood, do not let it be taken away from them again.

Our sister agency War Child Holland has been working in Sri Lanka since 2010 providing education and psychosocial support to children and their communities affected by the civil war.

In response to the horrific attacks on Easter Sunday, they, and their partners, are working closely with families affected by the bombings and conducting a rapid needs assessment of the extent to which they will need psychosocial support.

Click to visit War Child Holland's website

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ruqaiyah

Ruqaiyah grew up in Sri Lanka, a country recovering from a 26-year civil war in which children were recruited into armed forces and violence tore apart communities. She became a passionate advocate for children’s rights, and has been involved in the community reconciliation and peace building efforts in Sri Lanka. Ruquiyah is now studying in London with the hope of working for an NGO in the future and is a member of War Child's Youth Advocacy Panel.