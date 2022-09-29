​HOPE worldwide makes a generous in-kind donation to Sri Lanka

A Joint Press Release by the Embassy of Sri Lanka Washington, D.C., and HOPE worldwide

Consequent to the request made by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C., and under the purview of His Excellency Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe, HOPE worldwide, a leading international humanitarian organization in the United States, has facilitated a generous in-kind donation of urgent medicinal supplies worth $2,740,498.32 USD, an estimate of 1,017,958,100.964 LKR to the people of Sri Lanka.

In response to serving the materially poor, sick and suffering throughout the world, HOPE worldwide was established in 1991. HOPEww partners with countries in need, equips volunteers, responds to disasters and strengthens communities to inspire greater hope in our world. With a global network of volunteers, churches and corporate partners, HOPEww mobilizes and delivers much-needed relief when disaster strikes.

This will be the first consignment from HOPE worldwide to the people of Sri Lanka containing essential medicines like that of serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as fluoxetine and Desvenlafaxine Succinate ER, antimalarials such as hydroxychloroquine sulfate and high blood pressure medicines such as Cartia XT and timolol maleate.

“It is only through strong partnerships and the generosity of our donors that we can respond during these critical times and help to support communities affected by tragedy,” said Dave Malutinok, president and CEO of HOPE worldwide.

This venture is in cooperation with the Ministry of Health Sri Lanka at a time when international aid and medicinal supplies are of vital importance to the island nation. The people of Sri Lanka together with the Embassy of Sri Lanka convey their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to HOPE worldwide in their generous efforts and commitment to assist the nation.