Heavy showers and landslide warnings in several areas [EN/SI/TA]

National Building Research Organization (NBRO), issuing a landslide early warning message yesterday at 10.00 p.m. ( Nov 7), has earmarked a few areas in several districts as vulnerable to landslides due to prevailing showery conditions on the island.

Accordingly, landslides early warning has been issued for several regions in Nuwara Eliya, Monaragala, Badulla, Matara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Ratnapura districts which is valid till 10.00 p.m. today (8).

NBRO also advises citizens to be vigilant on potential landslides, cracks on the ground, deepened cracks, slanting of trees, the sudden presence of springs, emerging muddy water and disappearance of existing water sources during the period.

Meanwhile, the Met Department in its weather forecast states that heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places and showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers will occur in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts during the morning and the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Areas announced for potential risk.