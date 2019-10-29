Heavy Rain, Strong Wind and Rough seas Advisory, Issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, at 06.30 a.m. 29 October 2019 for the period until 06.30 a.m. 30 October 2019

For south-eastern, southern, south-western and western sea areas

PLEASE BE AWARE

The atmospheric disturbance in the southwest Bay of Bengal to the south of Sri Lanka has moved into the Arabian Sea and now located to the southwest of Sri Lanka. It is likely to move away from the country while developing further. Under the influence of this system, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Hambantota and Galle is still high.

The other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speeds can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Therefore fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

There is also a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Ambalangoda to Matara experiencing surges due to the effect of swell waves.