30 May 2018

Health issues on the rise as flood waters recede

With flood waters receding several health-related issues have cropped up. Diarrhoea, Leptospirosis and Dengue are common diseases that affect the general public after the rainy season. Medical experts say that in addition to the epidemics that could spread because of animals, diseases could also spread due to faecal matter mixing with water. Skin Diseases and Respiratory disorders are common among them.

The areas of Puttalam. Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura were severely affected as a result of the recent floods. Provincial epidemiologists say that diseases could spread faster in these particular districts when compared to other districts that have been affected.

The Mahawila area in Puttalam remains inundated. Our correspondents say that children and adults in the area are already suffering from various skin diseases. Director of Health Services in Sabaragamuwa, Dr.Kapila Kannangara stated that there is a high possibility of dengue spreading in the area and with the mud deposits in certain areas it could lead to Leptospirosis and similar diseases. He added that there is one medical centre established for every 10,000 citizens in the Ratnapura district with doctors and medicine that are needed.

According to the Provincial Epidemiologist of the Kalutara District, Dr.Prasad Liyanage, in terms of treating Leptospirosis, the health officers and Public Health inspectors are providing a medicine called doxycycline and he requested the general public to obtain it from the PHI.

STEPS THAT COULD BE TAKEN TO PREVENT DISEASES

Drinking cooled boiled water.

Refraining from consuming raw vegetables, fruits, and leaves

Consuming cooked meals.

Keeping food items in closed containers or keeping them covered.

Being careful when using toilets and washrooms.

Washing hands with soap in the correct manner

Destroying possible dengue breeding areas and keeping surroundings clean.

Refrain from walking in flood water

