Health and Safety kits for first responders in over 12 districts

UN and UNDP in Sri Lanka supports South-West Monsoon relief efforts through the procurement of health and safety kits for first responders

Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 June 2021: In support to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC)’s immediate response efforts to displaced persons and damaged property during the ongoing South-West monsoon period, the United Nations (UN) in Sri Lanka with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka procured and handed over 1500 Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits this afternoon for first responders working on the frontlines of this crisis. The PPE kits were handed over by Ms. Faiza Effendi, Officer in Charge, UNDP in Sri Lanka and Dr. Buddika Hapuarachchi, Policy Specialist & Team Lead for Climate and Environment at UNDP in Sri Lanka to Maj. Gen. S. Ranasinghe, Director General, Disaster Management Centre. As such, the PPE kits will equip and support first responders deployed in over 12 districts across the country, to assist vulnerable communities while ensuring their health safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.