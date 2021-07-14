Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in cooperation with the Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Somdet Phra Sangharaja Wat Bovoranives Vihara Foundation under the Royal Patronage, donated the medical equipment, comprising of oxygen concentrators and oximeters, to support Sri Lanka’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 9 July 2021, Director-General Darm Boontham of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presided over the handover ceremony of medical equipment to Sri Lanka through the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bangkok.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, donated 19 oxygen concentrators and 45 oximeters to Sri Lanka to support efforts in combating the new surge of the COVID-19 pandemic as requested by the Government of Sri Lanka. On this occasion, the Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Somdet Phra Sangharaja Wat Bovoranives Vihara Foundation under the Royal Patronage, as represented by Mr. Jaran Pukditanakul, Member of Board of Directors of the Foundation, Mrs. Lawan Kuncati, Vice President of the Patient and Hospital Fund of the Foundation and Dr. Lakana Leelayouthayotin, Secertary of the Patient and Hospital fund of the Foundation, also presented a donation of 6 high-flow oxygen concentrators to the Sri Lankan Embassy.

Mrs. Poornima Gunasekera, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bangkok, represented the Government of Sri Lanka in receiving the medical equipment and expressed deep appreciation to the Thai side for the donation. The support of medical supplies to Sri Lanka is part of Thailand’s humanitarian efforts to support Sri Lanka in combating against the COVID-19 pandemic. This warm gesture and contribution reflect the close bonds of friendship founded on common historical ties for centuries, Buddhist faith, as well as the good will between the two countries and peoples.