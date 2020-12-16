Guidance document: Nature-based solutions for site-specific landslide risk mitigation (September 2020)

This document is expected to serve as a Guidance Document on application of nature-based as well as hybrid solutions. Some of the good practices of bio-engineering for stabilization of vulnerable slopes and reducing the erosion potential is also included in the document. It forms a part of the project outcomes and developed with the purpose of providing guidance to NBRO, relevant local authorities, other practitioners to design, implement and monitor nature-based solutions for landslide and erosion risk reduction under a range of physical conditions. The nature-based and especially hybrid solutions presented in this guide are chosen specifically to Sri Lanka’s need for landslide risk reduction. In addition, it is expected that the vegetation cover may make the appearance of slopes as natural as possible, and help in creating not only safer but also more visually acceptable and ecologically sustainable slopes.

This manual is written for the use by engineers, geologists, town planners, land use planners etc. who will be directly involved in structural mitigation work for reducing landslide risks. Often, they struggle to obtain the services of agricultural engineers, agronomists, botanists, etc. when they wish to integrate nature-based solutions as a part of mitigation project designs. It is not possible to replace the technical advice of experts in the subject through a Guidance Document of this nature and it is not intended. It is our expectation that this document will provide those involved in designing landslide risk mitigation projects with understanding and technical guidance in application of bio-engineering measures in slope stabilization.