Sri Lanka
GIEWS Country Brief: Sri Lanka 03-March-2022
Attachments
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
Unfavourable prospects for 2022 main cereal output due to shortages of agricultural chemicals
Above-average cereal production obtained in 2021
Cereal import requirements in 2022 forecast at above five-year average
Prices of cereals and imported basic food products at high levels in February 2022
Economic downturn and high food prices affect purchasing power of vulnerable households
Shortages of agricultural chemicals threaten 2022 main cereal output
Harvesting of the 2022 main “Maha” paddy crop, accounting for about 70 percent of the annual production, is ongoing and is expected to finalize at the end of March. The area planted with paddy is estimated to be close to the previous year’s above-average level, driven by high prices and favourable weather conditions at planting time. However, shortages and high prices of agricultural chemicals resulted in their reduced application, with a negative impact on yields in most parts of the country. Therefore, there are concerns that the main “Maha” paddy production could be below average in 2022.
Similarly, the outputs of other crops such as maize, potatoes and millet, are expected to decrease compared with the average levels as a result of agricultural chemical shortages.