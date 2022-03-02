GIEWS Country Brief: Sri Lanka 03-March-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Unfavourable prospects for 2022 main cereal output due to shortages of agricultural chemicals

Above-average cereal production obtained in 2021

Cereal import requirements in 2022 forecast at above five-year average

Prices of cereals and imported basic food products at high levels in February 2022

Economic downturn and high food prices affect purchasing power of vulnerable households

Shortages of agricultural chemicals threaten 2022 main cereal output

Harvesting of the 2022 main “Maha” paddy crop, accounting for about 70 percent of the annual production, is ongoing and is expected to finalize at the end of March. The area planted with paddy is estimated to be close to the previous year’s above-average level, driven by high prices and favourable weather conditions at planting time. However, shortages and high prices of agricultural chemicals resulted in their reduced application, with a negative impact on yields in most parts of the country. Therefore, there are concerns that the main “Maha” paddy production could be below average in 2022.

Similarly, the outputs of other crops such as maize, potatoes and millet, are expected to decrease compared with the average levels as a result of agricultural chemical shortages.