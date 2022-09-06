Gender Alert: Sri Lanka Crisis (August 2022)

The Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA WG) issues this alert to highlight the gender-specific impacts of the current political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. As crises impact women, men, boys and girls differently, their needs, as well as their resources, capacities, and coping strategies in emergencies, are distinct and often shaped by pre-existing gender inequalities that disproportionately affect women, girls and people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

This alert focuses on applying a gender lens to the humanitarian situation and response to put the needs of women and girls at the centre of humanitarian interventions.

This Gender Alert includes specific thematic and humanitarian action recommendations to be considered by national and international stakeholders and stresses the importance of increasing investment in addressing the unique needs of women and girls while abiding by the Do No Harm principle. Future alerts will analyse gender-specific impacts in particular thematic areas, such as gendered analyses of protection needs, gender and nutrition, and other key issues. The various August 2022 stakeholders within the GiHA WG are committed to advancing the rights and meeting the needs of women and girls, in all their diversity, and ensuring their full and meaningful participation in humanitarian response and recovery efforts. This alert serves to advance this goal by providing a basis for an informed discussion on the gender and age-specific impacts of the emerging humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka. Assessing, coordinating, and responding to the trends identified and discussed throughout this alert and future alerts provides an opportunity for stakeholders to cohesively integrate gender considerations across the humanitarian response, both for the benefit of women and girls in humanitarian need, as well as entire communities.