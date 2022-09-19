Food Security and Nutrition Crisis in Sri Lanka

OVERVIEW

Sri Lanka is struggling with the worst economic crisis that it has ever experienced since its independence in 1948. The country is no longer able to pay import bills for food, fuel, gas, and other essential goods necessary for the day-to-day life of citizens, and repaying the massive foreign debts is a far-off dream.

Prices of most food items have been on a steady rise since the last quarter of 2021 and reached a record high in August 2022, with the year-on-year food inflation rate at nearly 94 percent, further limiting the purchasing power of households.

FOOD INSECURITY AND HUNGER CRISIS

According to the World Food Programme, 6.3 million people, or over 30 percent of Sri Lanka's population, are "food insecure" and require humanitarian assistance. Of these, around 5.3 million people are either reducing meals or skipping meals, and at least 65,600 people are severely food insecure. This situation is likely to worsen as the crisis unfolds in the island nation due to higher inflation, loss of livelihood, weak purchasing power, and an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas, and fuel.

Without external assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further, particularly during October 2022 to February 2023 lean season, driven by a poor harvest of staple foods like rice, and the ongoing economic crisis.

The prices for staple food such as rice and vegetables have doubled. Cooking gas is both expensive and in short, supply, making it difficult for many to keep kitchen fires burning. WFP said skyrocketing food costs are making it harder for the population to meet their food needs. About 6.7 million people are not consuming an adequate diet and 5.3 million people are reducing the number of meals partaken during the day while more than 60 percent of families are eating less, cheaper, and less nutritious food. The situation has further worsened as the Government has scaled down its nutrition programs, such as school meals and fortified food for mothers and malnourished children, due to severe financial constraints.

According to FAO, the agricultural sector which employs 30 percent of Sri Lankan, requires interventions to improve production capacity to ultimately boost the resilience of the agricultural sector, reduce import requirements amid shortages of foreign currency reserves and avert the rise in hunger.

Further, incomes have plummeted in the last three months, and about two in five households reported that their income had been cut in half. To cope with the lack of food, 5 million people are using crisis or emergency livelihood coping strategies that are likely to impact their medium-to long-term capacity for income-generating activities and food security.

According to WFP, 70% of Sri Lankan children were stunted even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis erupted. That means their height was lower than their age and around 15% were wasted, and 17% of children under 5 are stunted, which means they were too thin for their height. With this crisis, the nutritional situation is expected to further worsen in the coming days.

The UN estimates that half of Sri Lankan children already require emergency assistance. According to a study by Save the Children in June 2022, 59% of families reported not being able to meet all their food needs fully. In addition, two in three respondents noted that their households had to rely on less preferred or less expensive foods at least once a week before the survey. The report stated: "Over half of all children had to eat less preferred food and children had to reduce their quantity of food intake. About one in ten children had reduced their frequency of food intake (twice or less)."