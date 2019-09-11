Follow-up on the visits of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances to Peru and Sri Lanka - Report of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (A/HRC/42/40/Add.1)

Human Rights Council

This document contains information supplied by Governments, authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, relating to the follow-up measures to the recommendations made by the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, following its visits to Peru and Sri Lanka in 2015 (A/HRC/33/51/Add.3 and A/HRC/33/51/Add.2.

I. Introduction

This document contains information supplied by Governments, civil society and other stakeholders, relating to the follow-up measures to the recommendations made by the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, following its country visits. In paragraph 7 a) of its Resolution 7/12, the Human Rights Council requested Governments that have accepted visits “to give all necessary attention to the Working Group’s recommendations” and invited them to inform the Working Group of “any action they take on those recommendations”. The Human Rights council reiterates this request in paragraph 16 a) of its Resolution 21/4. Resolution 36/6 renews the mandate of the Working Group in conformity with the terms set forth in Human Rights Council resolution 7/12.

The Working Group decided in 2010 to adopt the present format to its followup reports with the aim of rendering it reader-friendly and of facilitating the identification of concrete steps taken in response to the specific recommendations and to reflect the opinions of the different actors involved in the process. For this reason, follow-up tables have been created. The tables contain the recommendations of the Working Group, a brief description of the situation when the country visit was undertaken, an overview of the steps taken on the basis of the information gathered by the Working Group both from governmental and non-governmental sources, and the observations of the Working Group on the level of implementation of the recommendations.