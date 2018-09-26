In Focus: Risk Diversification and Up-scaling Potential

The development of sustainable insurance solutions requires thorough risk assessment, modelling and layering. Agricultural and climate risks are mainly of a systemic nature, i.e. they affect a large geographic area or large parts of the population simultaneously. If the insured risk is not adequately spread, one catastrophic event can threaten the viability of the whole scheme. To lower covariate risks, the portfolio thus needs to be diversified in terms of crops, type of risks, and different geographical regions.

Further diversification can be achieved through an adequate reinsurance programme. While local market-based insurance is suited to protect against more frequent risks, the extremely rare, highly catastrophic risk layer is more effectively absorbed through international reinsurance. Government and/or development partners can also step in as reinsurers of last resort. Since risk diversification is difficult to achieve with stand-alone pilot projects, insurance schemes need to be developed with a view towards reaching scale quickly.

For projects supported by development agencies, this need for up-scaling requires a focus on capacity building: local insurers need to be able to identify business potential, adequately price risks and develop a range of products that are tailored to the needs of their prospective customers.

Since 2010, The International Labor Organization (ILO) has been working with Sanasa Insurance Company Ltd. (SICL), to design simple, flexible, and affordable weather index insurance products for paddy farmers. From 2012 the Global Index Insurance Facility (GIIF) of the IFC/ World Bank Group has supported SICL for further expansion of WII products for paddy and tea farmers.