25 Oct 2019

Flood situation subsides

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 23 Oct 2019 View Original

The Department of Irrigation has announced that the flood situation near Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya is gradually subsiding.However, the Dunamale water gauging station is still under observation, the Irrigation Department said, adding that the water levels of Attanagalu Oya at Dunamale area are also expected to go down.

As there had not been heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, the water levels of these two rivers are not expected to rise again.The water levels of Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya as indicated by the Irrigation Department are mentioned.Accordingly, the emergency operations for the night will temporarily come to a halt as of 4.30 pm this evening (23), the Irrigation Department said.

