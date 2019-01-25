Flickering hope: Truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of nonrecurrence in Sri Lanka

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2015, Sri Lanka co-sponsored Resolution 30/1 at the UN Human Rights Council to demonstrate the newly elected government’s commitment to break with impunity for a past imbued with serious human rights violations. While the Resolution was welcomed both domestically and internationally, three years on, progress has been slow and political will, dimming. In 2017, the government was granted a two-year extension to implement the Resolution. A detailed report on Sri Lanka’s implementation of Resolution 30/1 will be submitted to the Human Rights Council, by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, during its 40th Session in March 2019.

The government, in Resolution 30/1, committed to establishing four mechanisms, namely the Commission for Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and Non-Recurrence, the Office on Missing Persons, the Office for Reparations and a Judicial Mechanism with a special counsel. While the Office on Missing Persons has begun operations, and released an interim report, legislation relating to the Office for Reparations was only approved in October 2018. Most recently, applications for the appointment of members of the Office for Reparations were advertised on 03 January 2019. Legislation relating to the Commission for Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and Non-Recurrence has been said to be approved by the Cabinet however no Bill has been made public. Progress on a judicial mechanism that is to involve foreign judges is at a stand-still, with key members of the government backtracking in the Resolution’s affirmation of the importance of participation in a Sri Lankan judicial mechanism, including the special counsel’s office, of Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defence lawyers and authorized prosecutors and investigators.

Notwithstanding a spate of sporadic returns of land to civilian owners, the government continues to occupy large portions of land in the North and East of Sri Lanka. Despite instructions from President Sirisena to release all lands in the North and the East by 31 December 2018, there was no subsequent action taken by the relevant authorities until the Sri Lanka Army issued a media release on 16 January 2019 stating that 1,201.88 acres of Army-used state and private lands were ready to be released on 21 January 2019. Amongst the commitments made in Resolution 30/1, the government of Sri Lanka has also committed to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Three years later, the Act is yet to be repealed and the proposed replacement, the Counter Terrorism Bill, must be amended if it is to be in accordance with international law, standards and best practices as there are serious concerns with the legislation.

This report stands as Amnesty International’s evaluation of the commitments made by the Government of Sri Lanka in Resolution 30/1. Based on this assessment, Amnesty International urges the international community- especially the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights- to continue to oversee and monitor Sri Lanka’s delivery of commitments till they are achieved in full. Taking into account domestic political challenges, Amnesty International recommends that in its oversight of Sri Lanka, the UNHRC takes a more robust approach to ensure delivery of 30/1 commitments and measures to avoid reversal of progress made so far.

Amnesty International calls on the Human Rights Council, in its March 2019 session, to call on the Government of Sri Lanka to: