Flickering hope: Truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of nonrecurrence in Sri Lanka
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
In 2015, Sri Lanka co-sponsored Resolution 30/1 at the UN Human Rights Council to demonstrate the newly elected government’s commitment to break with impunity for a past imbued with serious human rights violations. While the Resolution was welcomed both domestically and internationally, three years on, progress has been slow and political will, dimming. In 2017, the government was granted a two-year extension to implement the Resolution. A detailed report on Sri Lanka’s implementation of Resolution 30/1 will be submitted to the Human Rights Council, by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, during its 40th Session in March 2019.
The government, in Resolution 30/1, committed to establishing four mechanisms, namely the Commission for Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and Non-Recurrence, the Office on Missing Persons, the Office for Reparations and a Judicial Mechanism with a special counsel. While the Office on Missing Persons has begun operations, and released an interim report, legislation relating to the Office for Reparations was only approved in October 2018. Most recently, applications for the appointment of members of the Office for Reparations were advertised on 03 January 2019. Legislation relating to the Commission for Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and Non-Recurrence has been said to be approved by the Cabinet however no Bill has been made public. Progress on a judicial mechanism that is to involve foreign judges is at a stand-still, with key members of the government backtracking in the Resolution’s affirmation of the importance of participation in a Sri Lankan judicial mechanism, including the special counsel’s office, of Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defence lawyers and authorized prosecutors and investigators.
Notwithstanding a spate of sporadic returns of land to civilian owners, the government continues to occupy large portions of land in the North and East of Sri Lanka. Despite instructions from President Sirisena to release all lands in the North and the East by 31 December 2018, there was no subsequent action taken by the relevant authorities until the Sri Lanka Army issued a media release on 16 January 2019 stating that 1,201.88 acres of Army-used state and private lands were ready to be released on 21 January 2019. Amongst the commitments made in Resolution 30/1, the government of Sri Lanka has also committed to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Three years later, the Act is yet to be repealed and the proposed replacement, the Counter Terrorism Bill, must be amended if it is to be in accordance with international law, standards and best practices as there are serious concerns with the legislation.
This report stands as Amnesty International’s evaluation of the commitments made by the Government of Sri Lanka in Resolution 30/1. Based on this assessment, Amnesty International urges the international community- especially the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights- to continue to oversee and monitor Sri Lanka’s delivery of commitments till they are achieved in full. Taking into account domestic political challenges, Amnesty International recommends that in its oversight of Sri Lanka, the UNHRC takes a more robust approach to ensure delivery of 30/1 commitments and measures to avoid reversal of progress made so far.
Amnesty International calls on the Human Rights Council, in its March 2019 session, to call on the Government of Sri Lanka to:
Fulfil its obligations under Resolution 30/1 to ensure justice and effective remedies to victims of crimes under international law committed during the armed conflict, including delivering on all of its commitments in Resolution 30/1.
Ensure that implementation of the commitments made are in line with the Consultation Task Force recommendations.
Address the slow progress in the last three years, and ensure that any further extensions of time include specific, time bound, delivery deadlines on each of the promises made and ensure the Government reports back to the Council at regular intervals on its progress;
Immediately repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and charge persons detained under this law with an internationally recognizable offence or release them;
Amend the Counter Terror Bill in line with international law, standards and best practices;
Pass domestic legislation within the next 12 months, to establish a just, fair, effective and independent judicial mechanism that meets the concerns of victims and civil society members, including the recommendations articulated in the report of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms (CTF) and Amnesty International’s report titled “Sri Lanka: Making the Rights Choices”;
Ensure that the OMP refers evidence of “disappearances” to relevant authorities for the purpose of criminal investigation and, where sufficient admissible evidence exists, prosecution of those suspected of responsibility in fair trials without recourse to the death penalty;
Publish all Presidential Commission reports, inquiries and investigations into grave human rights abuses;
Ensure the independence of the Office of Reparation from political interference and that the Office consults with victims to ensure that reparation measures address the harm they have suffered.;
Return all private land occupied by the military, civil defence forces or other state agencies to their rightful owners as a matter of urgency;
Effectively investigate unlawful surveillance and attacks against human rights defenders and victims in the North, East and in other parts of the country, and where sufficient evidence exists, ensure that those suspected of responsibility are prosecuted in fair trials without recourse to the death penalty;
Immediately release the list of those who surrendered to the armed forces in May 2009 to the public domain;
Amend the Witness and Victim Protection legislation to ensure the independence and effectiveness of the victim and witness protection program