Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health: Dengue update, 30 May 2018

Dengue update

For the year 2017, 186101 and in the month of May, 2018, 20443 suspected dengue cases were reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island. Latest Disease Trends,

Approximately 30.2% of dengue cases were reported from the Western province. The highest numbers of dengue cases were reported during the 29th week of 2017.

The outbreak situation in 2017 warranted extensive and regular removal of possible mosquito breeding sites from the environment, along with strengthened patient education on management of fever which resulted in a relatively low mortality.

It is very important to seek medical attention in the event of fever and to do relevant laboratory investigations at least by day three of the illness.

