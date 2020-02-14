14 Feb 2020

Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health: Dengue Update, 13 February 2020

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 13 Feb 2020
Dengue update

For the year 2018, 51659 and in the month of January, 2020, 12531suspected dengue cases were reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island. Latest Disease Trends,

Approximately 26.2 % of dengue cases were reported from the Western province. The highest numbers of dengue cases were reported during the 29th week of 2017.

The outbreak situation in 2017 warranted extensive and regular removal of possible mosquito breeding sites from the environment, along with strengthened patient education on management of fever which resulted in a relatively low mortality.

It is very important to seek medical attention in the event of fever and to do relevant laboratory investigations at least by day three of the illness.

