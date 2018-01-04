04 Jan 2018

Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health: Dengue update, 03 January 2018

from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 03 Jan 2018 View Original
During the last 12 month of the year 2017, 184442 suspected dengue cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island. Latest Disease Trends,

Approximately 41.53% of dengue cases were reported from the Western province. The highest numbers of dengue cases were reported during the 29 week of 2017.

This situation warrants regular removal of possible mosquito breeding sites from the environment. It is also important to seek medical attention in the event of fever by day three of the illness.

