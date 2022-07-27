Emergency Regulations promulgated in May and July 2022

On the 17th of July 2022, Acting President (as he then was) Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a State of Emergency with effect from the 18th of July 2022, by way of Gazette Extraordinary No.2288/30. Thereafter, on the 18th of July 2022, he brought into effect the Emergency (Miscellaneous Provisions and Powers) Regulations, No. 1 of 2022 by way of Gazette Extraordinary No.2289/07. These regulations were virtually identical to the regulations by the same name that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa brought into effect in May 2022, though two minor differences made the incumbent President’s regulations more draconian in effect; Sections 408-426 of the Penal Code are added to the list of offences under regulation 12, and the period of detention of a suspect before production before a Magistrate under Regulation 17(2) has been extended to 72 hours, from 24 hours.

