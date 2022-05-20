Emergency Grant Aid in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Sri Lanka

On May 20, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3 million for Sri Lanka in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation to provide medicine and food.

1. This Emergency Grant Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities delivering medicine through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and food through the World Food Programme (WFP), for the people of Sri Lanka affected by the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

2. Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations.